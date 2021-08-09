Dirty little restaurant secrets
Not only does the J Bar add 22% to your bill, it even charges the 22% on the tax part of the bill. The tax has nothing to do with the food or service. Double thorns for them.
Robert Auld
Aspen
Those narrow-minded vaccine advocates
“One of my favorite philosophical tenets is that people will agree with you only if they already agree with you. You do not change people’s minds.” — Frank Zappa