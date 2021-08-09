 Dirty little restaurant secrets | AspenTimes.com
Dirty little restaurant secrets

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Not only does the J Bar add 22% to your bill, it even charges the 22% on the tax part of the bill. The tax has nothing to do with the food or service. Double thorns for them.

Robert Auld

Aspen

