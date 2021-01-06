Die has been cast by GOP

Less than 24 hours into 2021 and President Donald Trump already committed his first crime. I say first because we know that it won’t be his last. Anyone who thought that the decisive victory by President-elect Joe Biden would end the past four years of lies and criminality by the Trump crime family, you are sadly mistaken. Don’t be surprised if he leaves the country or resigns with hopes of a pardon by Vice President Mike Pence before the inauguration.

The Republican Party has shown all of us that they are willing to sacrifice the Constitution and our democracy to hold onto power. I’m afraid this is just the beginning. Happy new year.

Rick Holtz

Carbondale