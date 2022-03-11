Deny annexation in G’wood

Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes recently said, ”Wildfire and getting thousands of people evacuated from a fast-moving wildfire is our number one priority in this community.“ (Feb. 26, 2022, Aspen Daily News)

Then why would Glenwood Springs City Council, including Mr. Godes, vote twice to annex the 480 Donegan proposal behind the mall in West Glenwood? Here we have had major wildfires in the past. Some people had a difficult time to escape the Coal Seam Fire in the early 2000s.

R2 developers want to build 300 mostly expensive units for about 1,000 people and 900 vehicles. When the fire comes, our infrastructure will not be able to evacuate 1,000 more people. It comes down to the safety and welfare of our residents. Period. In April, city residents and registered voters will get a mail-in ballot on the annexation of these 12 acres. Please vote yes to deny this annexation. It is the right and safest thing to do.

Michael Hoban

Glenwood Springs