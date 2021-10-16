Delivering good news

Along the theme that there is so much good news about technology, changing values and culture, here comes the first annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony hosted by Prince Andrew with stars performing around the world. It will be an epic extravaganza celebrating state of the art technology. Five winners of the most inspiring and innovative solutions for our home planet will be showcased and they get a million British Pounds. Earthprize.org has the details.

Watch it on Discovery and BBC One this Sunday at 1 p.m. MT or on Discovery’s Facebook page and Discovery+ worldwide from Oct 19. And there’s a book too.

Everybody needs a dose of good news. Get some.

Tom Mooney

Aspen