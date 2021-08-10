Cyclists show appalling behavior toward deputy
Over the years I have been obliged to accept the various accidents my sister Molly Ireland, my brother-in-law, Don Bird, and my brother Mick Ireland have gotten into because they are avid sportsmen and women.
Don’s accident, however, is particularly painful. Pitkin County Deputy Anthony Todaro assisted him, but the unwillingness of the 100 cyclists he encountered on his way to Don’s crash site made it a burden, as he had to negotiate a road blocked by these uncooperative riders.
One woman even admonished Deputy Todaro because she, in her opinion, had the right of way.
My brother-in-law has a head injury; he may end up in long-term care because of it.
I honestly do not understand why these cyclists refused to pull off the road so Deputy Todaro could extend medical aid.
Don has been a member of the Ireland family for 40 years; this terrible accident is heartbreaking to me. As for his fellow cyclists, their entitlement and selfishness is appalling.
Anne Ireland
Richmond, California
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Pandora’s expansion will enrich Aspen skiing
Aspen is a ski town! With all of the activity this summer, it is sometimes easy to forget. Or we are all just so busy that there is little time to even think about the…