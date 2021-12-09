Crossing the line
In response to Gary Pax’s “Riddle me this” letter to the editor a few days ago: In a nutshell, he suggested that vaccines should stopped being pushed so that more Republicans would die since they are the majority of those not getting vaccinated. That way come voting time, the races wouldn’t be so close. This is sickening! Do you not have any morals?
What about those who are oppressed that might vote on your side and can’t get the vaccine for one reason or another? What about them, Gary? Do you have a problem with them dying?
And the fact that this paper would print such a thing is even more disgusting. Do you not have any ethics on what you print? I guess nothing should surprise me anymore.
I don’t care which side of the aisle you are on — this is just not right!!
Mike Jenkins
Carbondale
