Cozying up to Hamas
If someone told Hamas that Jews lived at Cathleen Krahe’s house and Hamas showered rockets on the house, I guess that would be OK with Cathleen because, after all, they were just trying to kill Jews (“U.S. enables attacks by Israel,” letters, May 21, The Aspen Times).
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
