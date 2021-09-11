COVID-19 testing in Pitkin County is quite efficient

I would like to offer my personal experience in response to Suzanna Lee’s statement about the Pitkin County Public Health’s free COVID-19 testing: “They mail their tests to Texas and have inconsistent result times, do not take appointments so its walk in only midday weekdays in their back alley.“

That is a false statement by Ms. Lee. I have set up advance appointments on numerous occasions and the test was administrated very quickly by a very helpful staff. It took two minutes. I received my results in most cases in less than 24 hours; the longest it took was 48 hours. Very consistent result times. I greatly appreciate the county making this highly consistent and professional service available for free here in Aspen.

Joy West

Aspen