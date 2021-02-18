Council will benefit with Kimbo on board

I have worked with Kimbo Brown-Schirato at Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel for over 10 years. She is hard working, thoughtful, a good listener and always looking out for her colleagues.

Clients really appreciate her as she responds quickly, answering their questions and being creative in solving problems. I am often impressed how she serves as an advocate for others; at our firm, she makes sure colleagues are given opportunities to advance and mentors new team members. She strives to make us better and rolls up her sleeves to get projects done.

Kimbo does this while continuing to develop new skills for herself through reading and independent study — and balances this all with a family and a start-up business (Aspen Custom Vans)! She’s also shown a great commitment to our community through her various volunteer board positions and passion for the young families in this valley.

Aspen will be lucky to have her as a member of City Council. Please join me in voting for her in the upcoming election.

Ali Phillips

Aspen