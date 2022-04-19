Costs rise with AVH, Steadman venture
Mr. Ressler (David, CEO of Aspen Valley Hospital), I would like to personally thank you for individually helping raise health care costs in the valley through your helping hand in the corporate takeover of health care. The valley always had great physicians and orthopedic care. Most of them have been run off by the Steadman takeover.
Sorry to say, I’m not as excited about this new monolith at Willits.
Ken Fry
Glenwood Springs
Coram has my vote for Congress
Approximately a week has gone by since the announcement that Don Coram, a centrist Republican state senator from Montrose, successfully petitioned onto the Republican primary ballot to oppose Lauren Boebert as our representative in the…