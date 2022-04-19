Costs rise with AVH, Steadman venture

Mr. Ressler (David, CEO of Aspen Valley Hospital), I would like to personally thank you for individually helping raise health care costs in the valley through your helping hand in the corporate takeover of health care. The valley always had great physicians and orthopedic care. Most of them have been run off by the Steadman takeover.

Sorry to say, I’m not as excited about this new monolith at Willits.

Ken Fry

Glenwood Springs