CORE Act critical to preserving Camp Hale

As a United States veteran, I have been a longtime supporter of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (CORE Act) and was excited to see the bill included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This federal legislation is currently in the Senate.

The CORE Act would designate Camp Hale — known as the birthplace of the 10th Mountain Division, as the nation’s first ever National Historic Landscape. Camp Hale served as a training center for more than 14,000 soldiers and support personnel in World War II. Preserving this landscape would help protect the surrounding alpine environment and ecosystem, while enhancing interpretive and educational opportunities for its many visitors.

Perhaps most importantly, protecting Camp Hale will honor the contributions of veterans who served during World War II. Sadly, time is quickly running out to honor these heroes and swift passage of the CORE Act is critical.

Including Camp Hale, the CORE Act would protect approximately 400,000 acres of public land throughout Colorado. Public lands and wilderness provide opportunities for veterans returning to civilian life to experience solace, healing and restoration. Personally, I have experienced these many times in the Thompson Divide, another critical landscape the CORE Act would protect.

Senators Hickenlooper and Bennet and Representative Neguse are working hard to honor veterans and protect our environment through the CORE Act. I am hopeful that through the leadership and tenacity of our senators, the CORE Act will be passed through the NDAA and signed into law. I encourage you to reach out to our senators and let them know you feel the same!





Charles Hopton

Aspen