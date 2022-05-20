CORE Act building steam

I was enthused when I heard that the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act, the legislation to protect the Thompson Divide, received a markup and vote in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee. This is the furthest the CORE Act has ever made it in Congress, and I applaud the efforts of Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper for getting us one step closer to permanently protecting the Thompson Divide.

The Thompson Divide provides important habitat for a variety of different wildlife species and supports some of the oldest ranching operations in our area. It is essentially important for our local economies and lifestyles and has broad community support. I’m calling on Congress to listen to the voices of our community and pass the CORE Act!

Richard Vottero

Carbondale