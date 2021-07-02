Copy editor’s commentary needs to follow Times’ guidelines
Call me a prude, a puritan or just an old fuddy duddy but I submit the latest commentary by Sean Beckwith in the Aspen Times (“Nearing the last bottle of beer on the wall,” June 30) was “obscene and in bad taste” to quote your own letter to the editor guidelines. Where in your stated letters guidelines is one allowed to use a bathroom language such as that and the S-word?
Oh how clever to read about all the bars that Mr. Beckwith visited and reviewed with Ernest Hemingway style and it just made me feel so informed and enlightened to read such prose. But as a copy editor of The Aspen Times, as it says at the end of his column, can we please dispense with the hypocrisy. And I know, I know, if I don’t like it I don’t have to read it or cancel my free subscription if I could figure out how.
Tom C. Korologos
Basalt
