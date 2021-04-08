Cooper housing project too big and out of place

I’m very troubled by the way the city of Aspen is ignoring the facts surrounding the 1020 E. Cooper Ave. project.

Based on Historic Preservation Commission guidelines, the complex that the developer is insistent on building is too large in size, mass and height compared to Su Lum’s small historic home — that’s a fact. It also covers too much of that extra narrow lot, which would make the house look out of character with other historic homes in our neighborhood and would be very cramped for 20-plus people to live on anyway — again, facts.

I’ve lived near Su’s house for years so I know the property well and all of this is very obvious to anyone who knows the property, has seen the plan or has a measuring tape. Which is why HPC decided against the developer’s project twice. They read all of their materials, fully participated in two HPC meetings and followed their own guidelines — also a fact.

So, based on the real facts, I fully support HPC’s decision. I also fully support affordable housing on this property but this big five-unit complex is not the right project for this lot.

Sallyanne Johnson

Aspen