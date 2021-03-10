Cooler heads prevail in Mulcahy saga
I am pretty sure Aspen and Pitkin County owe a huge thank you to Sheriff Joe Disalvo for being a pro and a peace maker. Also to Lee Mulcahy for doing the right nonviolent thing.
Miles Knudson
Aspen Village
