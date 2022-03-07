Convenient criticism
The Aspen Chabad and Jewish Community Center is being criticized for accepting generous donations years ago from “the wrong person.” My question: Are the critics willing to step up and donate the money necessary to give the bad guy a refund? Where were the critics when money was needed to build a Jewish center?
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Gorsuch deal a land flip for the ages
So … in late February 2019 Mr. Gorsuch, decked out in his fur and Stetson, knocked on my door looking for my “yes” vote on the March 5, 2019, referendum.