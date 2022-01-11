Controlling elections the next step for Trump supporters

I have to shake my head in disbelief at what I saw take place on Jan. 6 in our Senate. Two Republicans attended the Senate remembrance of Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — Donald Trump Day — Liz Cheney and her father, Dick. We should praise them for their integrity.

However, the actions of the Trumpster senators who boycotted the day were disgusting, in effect spitting on the Constitution. The day should be remembered always because it represented a failed coup by the then-sitting president of the United States. The only other attack on our Capital was by the British in 1814. We were at war with them, and therefore it was not treason.

There is another event similar to Jan. 6. It took place in Germany on Feb. 27, 1933. It was the burning of the Reichstag in Berlin. The Nazi party blamed the fire on Communists. That was the beginning of Hitler’s transition to dictator.

Many Trumpublicans are suggesting that the attack on the Capital was a false flag event staged by the far left, another lie by depraved people who worship a liar as their god.

If the Trumpublicans’ insurrection had worked, we would now be under the thumb of a wannabe dictator.





Unfortunately they are perusing other methods to subjugate America. They are attempting to control free elections by restricting voter access and by creating a system that allows Trumpublicans to decide what votes they will count at the state level.

Every Republican candidate should put in the spotlight and be required answer one question: Did the loser, Donald J. Trump, lose the 2020 election? If they answer “no,” then ask them how 60 court cases and dozens of recounts proving otherwise came to the conclusion that the election was fair, in fact the most transparent and fair election ever.

Dick Hampleman

Basalt