Constitutional ignorance
Mr. Hampleman, what part of “to vote in the elections in the United States of America, you must have been a citizen and a resident for the last year” don’t you and your commie liberal buddies understand? (“Controlling elections the next step for Trump supporters,” letters, Jan. 11, The Aspen Times)
Read the Constitution before you put your foot in your mouth. Your motives are very clear.
James Wingers
Aspen
Pauper’s logic
A letter in the Jan. 11 Aspen Times confirms that freeloaders on the public dime believe those calling them out for freeloading are the ones who should be shamed (“Letter was offensive”). I suppose that’s…