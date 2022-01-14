Constitutional ignorance

Mr. Hampleman, what part of “to vote in the elections in the United States of America, you must have been a citizen and a resident for the last year” don’t you and your commie liberal buddies understand? (“Controlling elections the next step for Trump supporters,” letters, Jan. 11, The Aspen Times)

Read the Constitution before you put your foot in your mouth. Your motives are very clear.

James Wingers

Aspen