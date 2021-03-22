Consequences of a Green New Deal

Recently every Roaring Fork Valley newspaper has published articles and letters to the editor, whereby Holy Cross Energy, Rocky Mountain Institute and decision-makers from Aspen Skiing Co. assert: The technology currently exists to transition from a carbon-based energy infrastructure to a renewable-energy infrastructure by becoming dependent upon thin-film-photovoltaic solar panels, wind turbines and lithium ion batteries for storage.

All three organizations have claimed in our local newspapers that the renewable energy technology is on-the-shelf and is in fact cheaper than hydrocarbon energy.

Accordingly, because it requires 10 calories of carbon based energy for every one calorie of food energy, that is purchased at Whole Foods or City Market in the Roaring Fork Valley. And because the food chain is a complex system, with bananas from Cost Rica, green onions from Baja, Mexico, and green leaf lettuce from Modesto, California, etc. When the Green New Deal’s regulations impact the marketplace, it will be just a matter of time before food isn’t delivered to the Roaring Fork Valley.

I suggest you read this: https://www.manhattan-institute.org/green-energy-revolution-near-impossible .

Carl McWilliams

Glenwood Springs