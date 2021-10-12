Conflating free speech with domestic terrorism

Few rational voices warned about how the “War on Terror” started by George W. Bush would erode American civil liberties at home. Admittedly, I was a 17-year-old who was duped in 2001 like many others into believing that we needed to get those terrorists! And hey, I’m not a terrorist so what did I have to hide, right? Unfortunately, those naive views are coming back to haunt us all because now anyone who might disagree with the standard narrative or question any authority is rapidly evolving into being labeled a “domestic terrorist.”

This is not an exaggeration as the U.S. Department of Justice is now investigating parents who dare to raise their voice in disapproval of what school boards and administrators are doing when it comes to educating their children. From the attorney general: “Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety.”

This warrants the question: Does saying something like “I don’t approve of your curriculum and believe performance is lagging due to poor leadership” now considered a threat? What if it is stated in a stern voice? Further, who determines the validity of someone being fearful? Actual physical violence is one thing and can never be tolerated, but being angry and voicing opinions are not crimes … yet.

Personally, I think parents should be part of the dialogue in determining what exactly a “proper education” looks like, rather than being labeled a terrorist for having an opinion. But hey, when your daughter’s net worth is tied to schools widely adopting certain curriculum, daddy AG needs to step in right?

No education would be proper without someone benefiting financially in Washington, D.C.





Chase McWhorter

Carbondale