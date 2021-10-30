Community policing in Basalt

Last Tuesday I was driving down Two Rivers Road in Basalt and came to a stop at the intersection of Cottonwood Drive with the Basalt School on my right and 7-Eleven on my left. I watched a Basalt Police officer escorting middle school students across the intersection. He was interacting with the students, giving them smiles and an occasional fist bump.

It made me so happy to see this. Just think, these young people are learning that the police are there for them, not against them.

Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt