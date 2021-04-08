Community does its part during pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet in our rearview mirror, and it’s much too early to celebrate a victory, I feel compelled to thank all of the community volunteers who have answered the call to help distribute the vaccines to all of us.

When asked, so many of our friends and neighbors excitedly stepped up and gave their time to distribute the vaccines, often in inclement weather.

These vaccines will help bring normalcy back to our community and around the globe.

The vaccination tent feels like a true community effort, and makes me think that this is what my parents must have felt in 1944 during WWII, when our citizens and communities banded together against a common enemy. Being called a local is a true badge of honor: I offer my sincere appreciation and gratitude to all of you who volunteered.

This entire community has earned their local’s badge of honor. Congratulations and thank you.

Please get vaccinated.

Joe DiSalvo

Sheriff, Pitkin County