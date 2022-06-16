Comments from a codger
Great letter by Perrin Williams (Aspen Daily News) on child care or the lack of it, also Meredith Carroll. It is a sad state of Aspen when a town as well off as Aspen cannot support child care for our employees, but we want to bring in people from out of town and provide them with housing and big bucks.
City Hall, get your act together and cut a deal with the local group, and while you are at it, get Taster’s Pizza back next to the new City Hall building. It is a shame what was done there. I can’t believe what you are doing to child care. Be brave.
Tom Marshall
Aspen
