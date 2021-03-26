Colorado’s red flag laws didn’t work in Boulder

Regarding Richard Hampleman’s uninformed letter of March 25 (“Gun lobby has GOP in its clutches,” The Aspen Times), all firearm sales by federally licensed dealers require a background check.

The Boulder shooter passed a background check. If he should have failed the background check, ask the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI why they passed him.

The Boulder ban on assault weapons was struck down because a so-called assault weapon is merely a semi-automatic rifle dressed up to look scary to uninformed people like Mr. Hampleman. To ban them is to ban all semi-automatic rifles. Ain’t happening.

By the way, why didn’t the progressives’ red flag law not prevent the Boulder shooting? I thought it was a panacea.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen