Colorado’s election integrity threatened

Dear Gov. Polis,

At the Central Committee meeting of the Pitkin County Republican Party on July 30, the integrity of the Colorado voting system was discussed at length. The emergency powers imposed by the secretary of state that will restrict Colorado citizens’ ability to monitor and safeguard the integrity of the ballot process dismayed and, in our unanimous view, presents a continuing challenge to the integrity of elections.

The Pitkin County Republican Central Committee identified this issue as particularly threatening to the voting process because it would prohibit third parties from accessing voting equipment for the purpose of auditing election results. Audits ensure election integrity and third parties are an objective means of audit. Colorado residents expect and deserve your prompt attention to this important issue. The Pitkin County Republican Central Committee stands ready to cooperate with the appropriate officers in the state of Colorado to restore faith in the election system, which all Americans deserve.

Please let us know if we can provide any assistance or answer any questions.

Thomas J. Baker

Chairman, Pitkin County Republicans