Colorado politics need more balance
The Colorado General Assembly passed the most sweeping leftist social agenda in the state’s history. Many of the new laws will hurt the very people said to benefit from the laws.
Perhaps the first example is a law requiring all employers of remote workers in Colorado to post extensive information about all their jobs, wherever performed. Predictably, the Wall Street Journal reports, many companies are excluding only Colorado residents from qualifying for remote jobs. Why put up with overly burdensome rules in one state when companies can hire from a state with more reasonable laws.
This is happening because the Colorado legislature is controlled by one party: the Democrat party. If you want to return some sanity to Colorado, split control of the legislature between the parties. That way each party can cancel the other’s bad ideas, and we can return to a sane Colorado.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Demand Medicare for All
Gov. Jared Polis may have signed the so-called “Colorado Option” bill, but no one should be under the illusion that it is actually a public option.