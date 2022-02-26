Cole Buerger for state rep

I’m joining former Lt. Governor Mike Callihan to endorse Cole Buerger to be our House District 57 state representative.

Cole will provide exceptional leadership and service for House District 57, which now includes Garfield, Pitkin, and parts of Eagle County in the Roaring Fork Valley. A fifth generation Coloradan, raised on a ranch outside of Silt, he will be a champion for Western Slope values.

From tourism, recreation, education, health care, transportation, public safety, agriculture, and more — Cole has a remarkable understanding of our local industries.

Cole will listen to and represent the interests of our diverse community. From our seniors looking for support to young adults looking for their first job and home; from new immigrants and their families looking for opportunity to business owners and professionals looking for fair treatment and an infrastructure to support investment and growth; from recreation enthusiasts to those who require action to improve our environment and land use heritage — Cole will be in your corner.

An effective legislator must not only have good intentions but must posses the skills to evaluate the issues, craft legislation, listen to constituents, work with colleagues and all manner of organizations, and lead through public discourse. Cole’s education in international affairs, master’s in public policy, and years of experience working with world-renowned leaders and organizations executing communications, research, and advocacy efforts has prepared him to be a great leader at the Colorado Capitol on behalf of HD57 and the citizens of Colorado.





Learn more about his vision to preserve our natural heritage, to defend our democracy, to strengthen our economy, and to rebuild our communities at cole4colorado.com.

Please participate in your county’s Democratic Party caucus. I urge you to support Cole.

Roger Wilson

Former state representative