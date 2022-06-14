Cole Buerger for state House

The US House and Colorado House districts were recently redrawn, which has caused a bit of confusion for many voters. District 3 is the US House and 57 is the Colorado House. The primary race is going on now for both Republicans and Democrats.

I’m supporting Cole Buerger to represent us in the state House of Representatives (District 57). He was raised in Silt (fifth-generation Coloradan), has degrees from George Washington and University of Chicago (International Affairs and Public Policy), and his small business works with organizations advocating for rights of women, mental health, and more.

He will work on issues we all care about including climate, health care, and an economy that works for everyone. Most importantly, he is the one that can win the general election is November.

Jim Paussa

Snowmass Village.