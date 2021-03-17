Code brown at Wagner Park
Please take the red chairs out of Wagner Park. The park is a complete s— show, literally!
People do not watch their dogs, so there is poop all over and dogs are going into the road (I saved two).
Thank you.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Praying for those subjected to Rush’s verbal abuse
St. Mary’s had the intention (special prayer) for Rush Limbaugh during Wednesday’s Mass last week. While mass intentions for divisive figures, such as Mr. Limbaugh, are not precluded, we were hoping that during the mass…