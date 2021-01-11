Closing restaurants would be shortsighted
Pitkin County Board of Health,
You largely have three options, keeping restaurants open, closing restaurants, and shutting it all down. I understand there’s a fear of being seen as not adequately reacting to the situation.
But of the three, closing restaurants is actually the one that displays the least insight and leadership. It is the one that says, “Well we’re not really sure what to do, so might as well try this even if we know it’ll harm many people.” That option is guaranteed to hurt a large segment of our community, and also not be an effective solution.
Shutting it all down, at minimum, would be effective (if we are only looking at incident rate, which is a very narrow view of the situation), but also overkill given our empty hospital. We are trying to manage the well-being of our community, right? That means more than looking solely at incident rate and taking an active role in balancing the health of our citizens.
Keep restaurants open.
Greg Van Wagner
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Greater community at-risk with restaurants open
Can we get back to reality so we can halt the entitled, bully attitude? The job of civil servants is to protect, educate, provide for, and assist their fellow citizens. A pandemic is an event…