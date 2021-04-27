Closed minds at Fox News
I was watching one of those echo chamber opinion shows on Fox. It certainly wasn’t news. They felt so good about themselves bashing battery electric vehicles. They were so unwilling to understand the present state of EV technology and they were completely ignorant of its future.
Retired General Electric CEO Jack Welch said, “Face reality as it is, not as it was or as you wish it to be.”
Tom Mooney
Aspen
