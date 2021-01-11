Close the lifts, slow the spread
The solution to controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Pitkin County is to shut down the ski lifts. All the tourists will depart and the conditions from mid March will be replicated. At that time the spread of the virus was completely stopped and it essentially remained so until the ski season started in late November.
The Pitkin County Board of Health should have to courage to go against the wishes and interests of Aspen Skiing Co. and do the right thing for the residents of the county. The economy is very important, but the health is so much more so.
Adrian Gruia
Aspen and West Palm Beach, Florida
