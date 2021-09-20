Clear away Basalt’s fog of development

It appears as though a significant number of members of the town of Basalt administration, various committee members and residents have become afflicted with the syndrome known as the “fog of development.” Similar to the psychologically driven “fog of war” syndrome, most people affected with the fog of development are completely unaware of their condition — even though over time it may result in serious consequences.

Although there is no known cure for this ailment, the highly recommended course of treatment is to simply step back and take an extended timeout.

Greg Shugars

Basalt