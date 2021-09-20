Clear away Basalt’s fog of development
It appears as though a significant number of members of the town of Basalt administration, various committee members and residents have become afflicted with the syndrome known as the “fog of development.” Similar to the psychologically driven “fog of war” syndrome, most people affected with the fog of development are completely unaware of their condition — even though over time it may result in serious consequences.
Although there is no known cure for this ailment, the highly recommended course of treatment is to simply step back and take an extended timeout.
Greg Shugars
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Clear away Basalt’s fog of development
It appears as though a significant number of members of the town of Basalt administration, various committee members and residents have become afflicted with the syndrome known as the “fog of development.” Similar to the…