Clean house in the name of the Constitution
I recently came across a document that says all of our restrictions have been lifted and we are all free. It’s kinda old though … dated 1776.
A good first step to fixing our country would be to prosecute/remove politicians who violate their oath of office, and to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America!
Michael Galvis
Snowmass Village
