City sucks its citizens dry

Is my present meter stupid? My water meter records every drop I use! This program to replace all water meters seems a bit much.

Who sold the city on this idea? And guess who will pay for it!

I’m for paying for all water used. But this program seems a bit much. And a way to line pockets at the Aspen citizen’s expense.

Shame on you, Aspen City Council.

Jim Markalunas

Aspen