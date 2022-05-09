City favors corporations over Aspen citizenry
As the home-owning population continues to languish under the restrictions of the “emergency” development and construction moratorium, the application from the new Salamander ownership of the Aspen Meadows resort passes through the city permitting process at a rapid clip.
A perfectly good accommodation with beautiful existing amenities and rooms, this short-term rental establishment, that’s about to get a whole lot more expensive, alongside an extensive and unnecessary renovation, seems to be existing in a separate reality from the city’s and onlooker’s perspective. Yet one more example of the way “rules” are applied to individual homeowners and citizens versus corporate resort entities by the city of Aspen and elected “representatives.” Hotels are large-scale, short-term rental establishments, lest we forget, with Meadows resort rooms a lot bigger than some of the “studios” being rented out as permanent homes in Aspen these days. Sadly, this resort’s expectation of return on investment will likely make those rooms a lot smaller once the hammering stops.
Andrew Scott
Snowmass
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.