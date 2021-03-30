Cheers to Ann Mullins, Paul Andersen for their Aspen contributions
Monday’s front page news of Ann Mullins departure from City Council due to term-limits and Paul Andersen’s announcement of his final treasured weekly column were distressing.
One only needs to peruse Ann’s agenda for her remaining term days to recognize her value. Paul’s writings are always thought-provoking, inspirational and simply marvelous. Oh, how they will be missed!
Jane Click
Aspen
