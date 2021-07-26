Check your big-city driving at the Aspen entrance

To the out-of-state drivers who lay on the horn behind me when I slow down in crawling traffic backed up to the airport to let cars in to turn, especially at the round-about when they are coming out of Castle Creek or Maroon Creek roads and trying to get onto Highway 82 going downvalley:

It takes about 15 seconds and all the cars going into town are pretty much barely moving anyway. You are no longer in the big city; lighten up and try to do the same some time, as those you let through are very appreciative. Maybe someone will return the favor and do it for you when needed.

Maddy Lieb

Aspen