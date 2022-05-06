Check that, vote for Coram in CD3 primary

A week ago, I submitted a letter to the editor encouraging disgruntled Democrats in Congressional District 3 to change their party affiliation to “unaffiliated” and request a ballot for the Republican primary in June, and to vote for Marina Zimmerman (“Vote Zimmerman in GOP primary for CD3,” April 28).

Marina is concerned that she’d be splitting the vote with Don Coram, who is also running in the Republican primary to unseat Lauren Boebert. After a lengthy conversation with her, I’ll echo her sentiment and say instead to change that party affiliation and vote for Don Coram.

Don is likewise a conservative politician, with some positions I will disagree with, but one of his primary concerns is getting politics back to some semblance of normalcy and respect. He is already experienced in the ins an outs of lawmaking, having six years experience in the Colorado House and five in the Colorado Senate. He has the respect of his fellow lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in Colorado, and understands that compromise is a necessity for effective legislating. On a personal note, as a retired vocational teacher, I applaud Don’s support and leadership at the Delta-Montrose Vocational Center, a top-notch vocational facility that has helped hundreds of students move on to secure, well paying careers.

Changing your party affiliation and requesting the appropriate primary ballot is three-minute simple. Visit http://www.coloradosos.gov/voter/pages/pub/home.xhtml . It is self-explanatory. While I would prefer a representative who leans more liberal, I also would like to see respect and dignity returned to our politics. Lauren Boebert has demonstrated little regard for those attributes, preferring to grandstand and oppose pretty much any and all reasonable legislation. Let’s get respect and civility back into politics. Vote for Don Coram for representative in the Republican primary.

Bob Shettel





Carbondale