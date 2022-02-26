Chasing ignorance
I wonder if Chase McWhorter regrets his letter equating COVID “mandates” with the Patriot Act and accusing Biden of looking for an opportunity to start a war with Russia (“Fake liberal outrage,” letters, Feb. 24, The Aspen Times).
First, what “mandates”? Second, methinks it was Russia that just started a war — with encouragement from T.F.G..
Thomas Bliss
Los Angeles
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen’s friendly skies are not so friendly
When I was 10, my parents purchased their Aspen home in the late ‘60s. In 1989, my wife and I built ours in East Owl Creek. I only reference this to establish my credibility as…