Chaos on Main Street
What kind of madness is it to remodel Main Street at Paepcke Park, getting rid of a designated turn lane and then reducing four lanes to three lanes to what, try and create total chaos twice a day by switching which lanes cars get to drive in?
What distant consultant came up with this shining ridiculousness and did their crackerjack degree come with a toy prize? Construction on Main Street during peak tourist season to turn four lanes into three? Sounds like the plot of “Dumb and Dumber 3”!
Andrew Scott
Snowmass
