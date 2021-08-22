Cereal uphillers
Last week when the new “uphill pass” was announced it caused quite a stir. Cries of “they’re just doing this for the money” were heard. Folks referred to the Aspe Skiing Co. as some evil empire.
But the Skico isn’t a being. It’s an organization. And that organization is made up of good and honorable people. Mike Kaplan, Jim Lange, Rich Burkley and Katie Ertle are our friends and neighbors.
Let us not forget, when the pandemic closed the mountains, other ski areas were banning uphill traffic. Skico was grooming trails for the uphillers.
I took a friend to breakfast in Aspen last week. The cost was the same as an uphill season pass. So, I’m willing to buy breakfast, as a thank you, for the great support Skico has given uphillers over the years.
Just sayin’.
Michael Ferrara
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Make HPC take a stand against Cooper project
On Wednesday, the Historical Preservation Committee will once again have a proposal from the owners of 1020 E. Cooper Ave. to construct a multi-unit building far outside the parameters of the HPC’s guidelines. The developer’s…