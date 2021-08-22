Cereal uphillers

Last week when the new “uphill pass” was announced it caused quite a stir. Cries of “they’re just doing this for the money” were heard. Folks referred to the Aspe Skiing Co. as some evil empire.

But the Skico isn’t a being. It’s an organization. And that organization is made up of good and honorable people. Mike Kaplan, Jim Lange, Rich Burkley and Katie Ertle are our friends and neighbors.

Let us not forget, when the pandemic closed the mountains, other ski areas were banning uphill traffic. Skico was grooming trails for the uphillers.

I took a friend to breakfast in Aspen last week. The cost was the same as an uphill season pass. So, I’m willing to buy breakfast, as a thank you, for the great support Skico has given uphillers over the years.

Just sayin’.

Michael Ferrara

Aspen