Celebrate Art Daily’s life this Saturday

Dear friends of Art Daily,

This Saturday, June 26, will be Art’s celebration of life at Herron Park from 3-5 p.m. It will be a fun way to remember him and honor the man he was to all of us and the community. Please dress casually, as Art did.

I want to thank you all again for how you have showed up for and have given so much to us, his family. It means the absolute world, and we are deeply grateful.

Allison Daily

Aspen