CDOT comes through again

When I saw the first pictures of the damage to I-70 in Glenwood Canyon by the mudslide of July 29, I said it’ll be months before that vital artery is open again. There was 10 feet of mud on top of the pavement, broken and bent rebar, and the Colorado River had changed directions so it was flowing beneath the highway without a bridge.

I’m no civil engineer or construction worker, so those who are at the Colorado Department of Transportation proved me wrong and got it done in 16 days. Full repairs won’t be completed til Thanksgiving, but for now we have one lane going in each direction.

This isn’t the first time CDOT has exceeded expectations in Glenwood Canyon. Most recently rock slides blocked I-70 with boulders the size of houses in 2015 and 2019. CDOT cleaned them up in a jiffy.

One statement CDOT has made I must disagree with. They’re calling the mudslide a 500-year event. With the climate changes we’re experiencing, I wouldn’t be surprised if wildfires like the 2020 Grizzly Creek fire and this year’s torrential rains that caused the mudslide became regular occurrences.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale