Castle Creek needs a new bridge
As I’m soon to be turning 60, I feel a strange sense of life squeezing in. As a child and as a teenager and as a college student and athlete and as a father of triplets plus one, life seemed expansive. Not so much anymore. I feel like my remaining choices are really important because I don’t have that much more time to make important decisions. Like a broken record, I say let’s build a second bridge over Castle Creek.
John Hornblower
Aspen
