Castle Creek Bridge on the brink
Pages and volumes have been written and argued regarding the ongoing entrance to Aspen conundrum. However, the challenge to the entrance conflict that is not usually mentioned is time.
People may argue for years and decades as to what may be a good solution to traffic in and out of Aspen. But the physical Castle Creek bridge, which is state-owned, will not last another 10 to 20 years of current use (Aspen Daily News: Nov 8, 2018 — based on an estimated 75-year lifespan, the Castle Creek Bridge will need to be replaced in 2036).
At some point, the state will say “we need to replace this bridge and where do you want a new bridge built?” If no consensus is reached on that question, then a possibility exists that the state will just close the bridge due to safety issues and let Aspen stew in its own boiling pot. The crumbling cliff edge of decision is drawing nigh.
Dan Brabec
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Show us the money
If convicted swindler Derek Johnson is looking for forgiveness for systematically looting the Aspen Skiing Co. of over $5 million in sporting equipment, he can take a first step. Johnson should disclose the remaining amount…