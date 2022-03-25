Carbondale votes need pool time
I remember playing poolside games as a youngster: Marco … Polo … was one. However, if you couldn’t touch the bottom of the pool or didn’t know how to swim, you could not play. You watched.
Every town needs to have a community pool. It’s important. It offers one the chance to relax, cool off and most importantly learn how to swim. According to the Red Cross, over 54% of adults in America cannot swim well enough to save their own life. Youngsters need to be taught how to swim, the sooner the better. Access to a public pool is critical.
Carbondale’s community pool is in disrepair … creatively held together with duct tape! It’s time to be replaced.
I would suggest that some key attributes of a small town are a library, town park, and of course, a public pool. Let’s keep it that way! Learning how to swim is a life-saving skill. Please vote yes for Carbondale’s Ballot Issue A.
Lance Luckett
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
What’s the Big Deal in Aspen? Greed
Given that every astronomical real estate flip is reported as newsworthy in your newspaper (Gorsuch et al, Hilfiger) and that the median price of an Aspen home so far this year is $16M, I propose…