Capra docs still relevant today

Seven documentary films by Frank Capra, “Why We Fight: The Complete WWII Series,” produced by the U.S. Department of War exclusively for members of the armed forces and then released to the general public during the Second World War, can now be obtained on a DVD set. The Basalt library has this set and the Aspen library can obtain it.

Talk about repeating patterns! This is relevant at present.

Pat Milligan

Aspen Village