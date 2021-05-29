Capitol siege must be investigated

On Jan. 6, 2021, the Capitol building, the home of our legislature, was attacked by Trump insurrectionists. The insurrectionists were spurred into their assault by Trump’s rhetoric and lies.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Trumpublicans blamed the siege, not on the Trump followers who attacked the Capital, but on QAnon, a mythical, satanic far-left organization that has been adopted by Republicans as their bogeyman. Now they are trying very hard to make the aftermath of insurrection act go away and trying even harder to fan the flames of their lies, i.e., that the 2020 election was rigged.

I see a parallel. On Feb. 27, 1933, Germany’s Reichstag building was fire-bombed. Hitler was responsible for the arson, he did not do the act himself, but he ordered the action. Hitler’s party, the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, a.k.a. Nazi party, blamed the Reichstag fire on the Communist party who were their opposing party. As a result, a scapegoat, Marinus van der Lubbe, a member of the Communist party, was beheaded. Additionally, martial law was declared and free elections were abolished, thus, making Adolf Hitler the dictator. That was also Trump’s goal — to be a dictator.

America deserves a 9/11-style commission to dissect the Jan. 6 insurrection to, hopefully, make sure that the United States does not repeat history. We need to end the lies that the election was rigged so that our republic can thrive. Republicans who oppose the investigation also oppose our Constitution.

Richard Hampleman

Basalt