Candidate picks for Holy Cross Election
As a mother and a skier, I urge you to take action against climate change by voting in the current board election for our electric utility, Holy Cross Energy.
Holy Cross provides stable, reliable, and affordable power with an increasing clean energy supply. Two incumbent board members, Bob Gardner and Kristen Bertuglia, are each running for one more term to complete the amazing transition to renewable energy. And a newcomer in the Northern District — Kristen Hartel — is being supported by the same coalition that backs Kristen Bertuglia and Bob.
Your ballot should have arrived in the mail. Please vote by June 7 for Bob Gardner, Kristen Bertuglia and Kristen Hartel.
Tarn Udall
Carbondale
Distractions down, look around
In response to the tragic “accident” regarding the death of 5-year-old Hannah Heusgen, my heart, prayers and healing thoughts go out to all who are involved and those who have been in anyway connected to…